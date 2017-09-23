Woman Accused of Shooting Sleeping Husband to Death

A woman is facing charges in the death of her husband who authorities allege was shot as he slept in their Pennsylvania home.

State police in Fayette County allege that Suzann Bricker (49), "pointed a loaded firearm at her husband who was sleeping in their bed" and killed Steve Bricker (51), with one shot from the .22 caliber pistol early Saturday.

Police allege that the defendant then shot herself in the chest in the Fairchance home "causing minor injury" and drove herself to Uniontown Hospital, from which she was transferred to Allegheny General Hospital.

Police said an arrest warrant had been obtained, and Bricker was awaiting arraignment on a criminal homicide charge.

A message left at the family home wasn't immediately returned Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

