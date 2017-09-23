West Virginia Man Hiding in Attic Arrested After Floor Collapse

A West Virginia man thought it was a good idea to hide from the police in an attic, but he did not count on the floor collapsing.



U.S. Marshals tried to arrest David Pfost (32), at a home in southern West Virginia on Friday for violating his supervised release.

Pfost was hiding in the attic of the home.



Deputy marshals surrounded the house and used tear gas in an attempt to get Pfost to surrender.

They finally arrested him when the attic floor collapsed.



U.S. Marshals Senior Inspector Christopher Lair said Pfost refused medical treatment, and was booked into the Southern Regional Jail.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.