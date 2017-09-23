Ohio Valley Heart Walk Raises Thousands for American Heart Association

A healthier nation, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke: That is the goal of the American Heart Association, and they are continuing their mission in the Friendly City.

Hundreds of people came out to Heritage Port for the Ohio Valley Heart Walk to honor survivors, remember those lost, and raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke.

"We at the American Heart Association have set a goal to improve the heart health of all Americans by 20% by 2020, and the way that we do that is by educating people on how they can make healthy choices and make healthy changes in their life," said Jenny Peshina, Vice President of the community development team.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the American Heart Association which supports education and research.

This year's top individual fundraiser, Jennifer Rohrig, lost her mother to a heart attack.

She says heart disease is common in her family, and that is why she is walking.

"It's my goal to work with the American Heart Association to make sure that no one else has to lose a parent or a friend to cardiovascular disease," said Rohrig.

The American Heart Association says the Heart Walk not only raises funds, it raises heartbeats.

They are encouraging everyone to make small changes in their lives to improve their health, like exercising more, managing stress, or communicating with your doctor.

"It's important just to be open to getting yourself checked. A lot of times people think it won't happen to them, but unfortunately that's not always the case," said Rohrig.

So far, more than $50,000 has been raised from the Ohio Valley Heart Walk. With a goal of $100,000, they will be accepting donations for the event for another 45 days.

If you would like to make a donation, you can do so online by searching for the Ohio Valley Heart Walk at Heart.org.