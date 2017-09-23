Brothers of the Wheel Ride for Harmony House

The Brothers of the Wheel motorcycle group held their annual ride for Harmony House on Saturday.

This is the 13th year for the two-county ride that raises thousands of dollars for the organization.

In fact, Brothers of the Wheel has raised more than $130,000 for Harmony House through the years.

The Brothers say they are always happy to support an organization that helps society's most vulnerable people: children.

"It just really shows their commitment to helping the children of this community and to being a partner and standing fast as a champion for the children in this community," said Debra Hawkins, Harmony House Executive Director.

"Children are innocent in the grand scheme of things, and it is our belief that no child should live in fear," said Reload, a Brother of the Wheel.

The ride goes through downtown Wheeling, then through Benwood, McMechen, Glen Dale, and finally ends at the VFW in Moundsville.

This year's ride was held in memory of two Brothers of the Wheel lost this year: Nub and Curb.