Two Traffic Stops Lead to Two Drug Arrests

Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, 43-year-old Shawn Renault Stanton of St. Clairsville, was arrested by the Wheeling Police Department.

Stanton was first pulled over for a traffic violation by 16th Street, and the police found crack cocaine after searching his vehicle, according to the police report. He is being charged with two counts of Possession with intent to deliver and was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

Also in Wheeling, around 4:30 p.m. Friday the Wheeling Police Department pulled over, 29 year-old Everett Lee Dyers of Wheeling, for driving while talking on the phone. Officers then discovered methamphetamine concealed in his groin area, according to the Wheeling Police Department.

Dyers is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, using a cell phone while driving and expired registration.