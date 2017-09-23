It felt more like summer than fall for today's Barnesville Pumpkin Festival Parade.
The Pumpkin Festival Queens kicked off the parade, followed by the Barnesville Fire Department. Sunday is the final day for the festival. An Antique and Classic Car Show begins at 9:00 a.m. at Barnesville High School, and the festivities wrap up at 5.
Live music will be played Saturday until midnight.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.