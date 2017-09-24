Man Shot From Another Vehicle on Pittsburgh Bridge

Police say a man was wounded as he was shot by someone in another vehicle on a Pittsburgh bridge.

Officials were called when a man arrived at a hospital shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Investigators said a sedan was heading across the Birmingham Bridge from the South Side to the Hill District when another vehicle pulled up on its right side and multiple rounds were fired into the sedan.

Police said the victim was reported in stable condition.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Group Violence Intervention Unit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

