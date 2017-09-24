Downtown Wheeling Boil Order

A boil order has been issued from the City of Wheeling Water Department Sunday morning, for the Downtown areas.
The areas affected are, Main Street from 12th Street to 14th Street on both sides, and 14th Street from Main Street to Water Street on both sides.
Residents in these areas should boil water for 48 hours after service is restored.
WTRF
