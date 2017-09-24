Dozens take part in Suicide Prevention Walk

In WV suicide is the 10th leading cause of death, and 4th nationwide. That's why so many people came out to walk in support of their loved ones while raising hope and awareness.

"We've got to get that number down, we just absolutely got to get that number down, and this is how we do it."

Dozens gathered for the Upper Ohio Valley Out of the Darkness Community Walk as a way to bring the discussion about Suicide into the light. I spoke with the Co-Founder of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, WV chapter, Michelle Toman, and she tells me they do this because they know suicide is preventable and they want to help.

"Us being here today is no different than a 5K heart walk or an Alzheimer walk, or something like that," Toman said. "We have families who are losing entirely too many people each year to suicide. It is a preventable death."

People in attendance tell me this is one of the saddest things a family can go through, and it needs to end.

"I love that they do this because it could help one child, just one child you're helping," said walker Jamie Phillips. "They just don't know that there may be help out there that this provides information for. There's many reasons this walk is great."

Walkers wore necklaces representing what suicide has done to them, or just in support. Toman also tells me it's important to know the warning sides to help prevent it. To find those you can go to their website afsp.org.

They'd like to urge anyone who may need help to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. They'd like to remind you your story isn't over.