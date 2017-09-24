Ticket to Nashville Wraps Up Final Performance

The cast of "ticket To Nashville" capped off their final performance with a Sunday matinee.
The cast spent some time this week performing across the Ohio Valley, including a performance for the Wheeling Rotary Club.
The cast featured a combination of local and visiting actors, including Terry Kiser from "Weekend At Bernie's," and Ohio Valley native Tristen Smith.
We would also like to extend our congratulations to 7news reporter Paige Madden, who did a fantastic job in the show.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.