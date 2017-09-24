Retired DEA Agent Talks About West Virginia's Opioid Epidemic

With a new Netflix series featuring the "drug capital of America" in Huntington, we know all too well in the Ohio Valley that the impact drugs have on the state of West Virginia is an issue.

And according to one former DEA agent it all starts with opiates prescribed by doctors to help patients deal with pain.

Retired agent Robert Stutman says on average, 60,000 Americans die each year just from drug overdoses alone, which is way too many.

"It's now opioids, it's now particularly rural America, and most drug addicts start with pills from doctors. Then they go on to fentanyl, heroine, etc. So, the entire drug culture has changed in America," Stutman said.

