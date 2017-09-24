"Kids City" Created in Moundsville Church

Children in Moundsville have a new place to call their own.

Kids City in Ash Avenue Church of God officially opened its doors for Sunday School.

The Church recently renovated it's entire basement area into an actual town with a Main Street Area that includes a fire house,snack shop and movie theater.

The three month project came to fruition for the congregation as they got see the smiling faces of the children in the community, which makes it all worth it.

"It's really exciting. Today has been a long awaited day for our grand opening, and we did have to push it back a couple of weeks because you always run into issues," said Donna Clark, the Youth and Worship Pastor.

"To see the kids and even new faces that we've not seen before to slide down that slide, and giggle and laugh. It makes all the hard work, the blood, sweat and tears all worth it for the end product of Kids City," she continued.

Kids City children's ministry are on Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 7:30, and a Sunday School worship in Kids City from 9:45 to 10:30.