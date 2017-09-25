Major Road Project Begins On Bethany Pike, WV Route 88

A major project starting on Monday will impact many commuters in one way or another.

There will be lane restrictions on WV Route 88 at different locations from US 40 to Warden Run Road until mid November.

According to officials, one lane of traffic will be maintained at all times.

TRAFFIC NOTE: Starting today, until Nov. 17 crews with @WVDOT will be paving Bethany Pike / WV Route 88. Use Caution & Go Slow. pic.twitter.com/t7g2B0YqsH — Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) September 25, 2017

The closures are for sidewalk and pavement repairs. West Virginia DOH advises drivers to expect delays in the area while the project goes on.

The road work is scheduled to run through November 17th.