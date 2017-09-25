Early Voting Continues Across W. Va. for Road Bond Referendum Bill

Early voting continues across West Virginia for the $1.6 billion Road Bond Referendum bill.

If the bill passes, it could give Ohio County over $196 million to repair interstates and roadways.

When early voting opened up on Friday, dozens of voters stopped into the clerk's office in Ohio County to vote. Election officials in the area said a total of 324 have early voted.

Just checked on early voting for the road bond referendum. Latest numbers:

Marshall-86

Ohio-101

Brooke-6

Hancock-43

Tyler-12

Wetzel-76 — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) September 25, 2017

Ohio County had the most voters with 101 people casting their ballots early.

Early voting will go on through Wednesday October 4th.

On Saturday, October 7th, voters can cast their ballot at local precincts.