Projects Prepare for Show of Hands

Four projects met Monday morning to prepare for Wednesday's Show of Hands event in Wheeling.

The projects range from music, business, food, and advocate groups.

Getting a preview of Show of Hands that will be held Wednesday night. 4 different projects will present @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/r1gJcJtRpo — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) September 25, 2017

Trent Connor and Jon Napier are among the members who decided to re-invest in their community and start businesses.

Connor created Property Maintenance in Woodsdale, which specializes in landscaping, home maintenance, and historical homes.

"I think there's a real problem here with the construction and home renovation market with just low quality of people," Connor said.

Napier will be presenting Nail City Record, which is a store in Elm Grove with over 15,000 vinyl records that helps people discover new music, hosts live shows, and is working towards signing a local artist.

"We're not re-inventing the wheel here in Wheeling," Napier said. "We're just trying to re-highlight some of our historical past in the music scene. We have a great tradition in live performing artists here, and we're really trying to bring that back."

Both Connor and Napier say the other projects are excellent, and they're looking forward to having the community hear about all of the new ideas in Wheeling.

You can check out the projects this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Artisan Center in Downtown Wheeling.