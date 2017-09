Senator Joe Manchin will be hosting a town hall on Facebook LIVE Monday evening.

The event will begin at 6 p.m., and will give Senator Manchin the opportunity to answer questions from West Virginians about what's going on in the Senate, and issues impacting the state.

Residents are urged to submit their questions by sending an email to townhall@manchin.senate.gov.

To go to Senator Manchin's Facebook page, click here.