Ohio Valley Residents React To NFL Protests

Sunday was a time for bent knees as professional athletes took part in a nationwide protest during the national anthem, in response to President Donald Trump's recent comments.

But while player's say their protest is exercising their freedom of speech, many Ohio Valley residents find it disrespectful.



"I think they need to stand for the national anthem whenever it's played. Even if they don't agree with what they president says or even if it's not the President, they should stand for it. It's just out of respect for the flag and for everything that the flag stands for," said Stephen Bond.



"It is definitely a sign of disrespect for what they apparently don't believe in, but it's their right to do that," said Jim Knight.



But not everyone believes the peaceful protests are an act of disrespect.

Some people are even changing their minds after hearing the players' side of the story.

Corrine Sneider said, at first, she thought kneeling and staying in the locker room was wrong. In the end, she thinks the choice is actually an act of unity.



"Once you get out to the game, they cross the boundaries of race, creed, ethnicity and religion, and they become one team. I feel like, if they can come together as a team and make one united decision to stay in the locker room, then that's their choice. We can't force anybody to be patriotic. Would I prefer you're patriotic? Sure, because you do live in this country, but we can't force that on anyone," Sneider said.

Even with everyone sharing their thoughts and feelings about athletes' actions, the question remains, where do we go from here?

"I hope that this is a one week thing and I hope all of the teams can understand that the flag stands for much more than their personal issues that they have with government and politics and things like that. You know, sports isn't about politics, so hopefully it's a one time thing and we can move on from it.," Bond said.

Of course, it's still unknown what will come next.

Meanwhile, many people are commenting on social media for politics to stay out of sports, saying sports are for entertainment alone.