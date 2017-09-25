FEMA Disaster Assistance Still Available For Residents

FEMA has announced the latest numbers on aid given to local families after the flash flooding event in July.

According to the agency, 814 households have registered for assistance. In total, more than $3 million has been given to people in Marshall and Wetzel Counties to help with home repairs.

FEMA also wants to remind residents that it is not too late to apply for assistance. The deadline to file is October 17th.

The Disaster Recovery Center at Hundred High School in Wetzel County will be closing at the end of this week.

The center will officially close its doors 6:00 Friday evening. Just because the center is closing its doors does not mean residents cannot register for assistance.

Again, the deadline to register is October 17th.