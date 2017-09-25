"The Good Doctor" Shines Light on Autism

ABC's fall line-up kicks off Monday night with the premier of "The Good Doctor."

Freddie Highmore plays Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with extraordinary medical gifts. He also happens to have autism.

Contrary to many misconceptions, exceptionalities are not altogether uncommon in those diagnosed with autism.

"I think there's often a misconception that when people have autism, they're not intelligent which is actually very untrue. We often see students come into the [Augusta Levy Learning] Center that are very skilled in specific areas," said Angela Wood, Clinical Director at the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

Directors at the Augusta Levy Learning Center say their goal is to focus on cultivating those skills and helping children with autism reach their highest potential.

They say autism comes in many different forms, so their work is individualized.

"Some people when they're diagnosed, they're full verbal but they might fixate on certain things that they're talking about. Some kids might talk about vacuum cleaners, but they know everything about a vacuum cleaner. They're very intelligent in certain areas. Other people when they're diagnosed might not have imitation, might not have social or communication skills," said Wood.

Wood says many highly intelligent people, like the "Good Doctor", have autism.

She says she is thankful the new ABC series is spreading the message that people with autism are capable of greatness.

"In the beginning when they diagnosed kids, they were like, 'There are no services. This is how they'll be.' It's great to see shows like The Good Doctor come out and really show that they're very capable, and they're gifted. All we have to do is reach those gifts," said Wood.

"The Good Doctor" premiers Monday at 10:00 p.m. on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley.