Belmont County Humane Society Looking At Possible Location For Headquarters & Safe Haven

The Belmont County Humane Society now has 18 cats in foster care.

And they're looking at a building in St. Clairsville potentially to house their future headquarters.

It's a former fitness center located behind the Achilles Foot and Ankle Surgery facility on National Road.

Since the county shelter will no longer accept cats, the Humane Society is searching for a place where they can provide a no-kill safe haven.

"And we're really excited because it has an excellent location on Route 40 in St. Clairsville," said Angela Hatfield, Humane Society director. "And it has all of the room that we could possibly need to offer a wonderful safe haven for all of the animals, particularly the cats, in the near future, so we can offer them the safety that they deserve and they require here in Belmont County,"

They acknowledge the building would require a lot of work, and no decision has been reached.

They're scheduled a fund raiser for Sunday, Oct. 1, from noon to 3 p.m. at the St. Clairsville Recreation Center.

It's called the "Winner -Winner Pasta Dinner."

The cost is $15.00.

And there are basket raffles and a 50-50 drawing as well.

You can visit the Belmont County Humane Society's facebook page for more information.

Or you can contact them at their email address, belmontcohs@gmail.com.