Deer In Local Counties Infected With Bleeding Disease

Officials with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources say that deer in at least eight counties have died from a bleeding disease called "Blue Tongue Virus".

Some of those counties include Ohio, Marshall, Brooke, and Hancock.

DNR officials say the disease is caused by insects and usually results in death within five to ten days.

Luckily, they say the disease is not contagious and will most likely die off once the cold weather arrives.

Cases have also been reported in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

"Most of these deer that we are find are near ponds, streams, etc. because when they get infected their stomach and intestines start to swell and they are looking for water to cool down," said Gavin Hutchinson, WV Natural Resource Police Officer.

Officials also say there is no truth to the rumor that deer hunting season will be postponed because of the disease.

They also urge landowners and hunters to report sick or dead deer to their nearest DNR district office.