New Dog Park Officially Open in Wheeling

Wheeling dog owners and their pets have something to celebrate tonight.

The Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park is open.

Officials say it's a "soft opening" with an official grand opening planned for later, when the memorial benches and donor plaques are put up.

The park's unlocked and we're welcoming anybody who'd like to bring their dogs down to play.

The Esteps of Elm Grove brought Owen and Enzo first thing this morning.

Wheeling resident, David Estep said, "I am about as happy as they are, and that's pretty happy. It's nice that we have this."

Dawn Woodward owner of Rusty the Puggle live in an apartment with no yard, "It gives him a chance to associate, meet other dogs and just to run around and have fun. Be a dog, you know?"

There's one side for big dogs, and another for small one with water stations on both sides.

Dogs must be up to date on their shots, and waste bag dispensers are on site with everything you need to clean up after your pet.

No food, toys or treats are allowed, they could cause fights.

Chairman of the Dog Park Committee, Gregg Boury, said, "It really is a beautiful facility. The lay of the land, we just never envisioned it as nice as it turned out. There's a lot of shade. There's a lot of sun. It's just a comfortable environment."

Estep also said, "I'm just glad it's in and finished and we can now enjoy it!"

Each owner is limited to bringing two dogs at a time, and the park is open dawn to dusk, throughout the year.