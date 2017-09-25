Renovations Underway on Former Jail in Belmont County

Just a few months after renovations on the beloved Belmont County Courthouse wrapped up, renovations have officially started to preserve the former Sheriff's Residence and Jail next door.

Belmont County Commissioner J.P. Dutton says, the county secured a grant from the Ohio History Connection to clean the stones and to possibly do some painting and redo the mortar on the former jail.

The old Sheriff's residents got a make-over a few years ago and is now a museum full of Belmont County History.

"This is all about maintaining these buildings. These buildings have been here for a very long time and we want to continue to be here for a very long time and this is all to move that ball forward," said Dutton.

The objective by County officials is to maintain these buildings with significant history for the county and to make a matching courthouse plaza.