Special Guest Speaker For Marshall County Chamber of Commerce Dinner

The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their annual dinner and they've announced that they'll have a pretty big guest speaker for the event.

Former West Virginia University and Houston Oilers standout, Oliver Luck, will be the guest speaker for the event.

Marshall County Chamber of Commerce Member, Joni Grubler, said, "It's quite an honor to have him come to our small little community of Moundsville and we're just hoping to provide a great evening for the community and surrounding area."

This year the event will take place on October 5th starting at 5 p.m. at the Moundsville Center.

The dinner is $45 for Chamber Members and $55 for non-members.

