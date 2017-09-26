Brooke Co. Superintendent Issues Second Statement Following Banner Controversy

UPDATE:

On Tuesday afternoon, Brooke County School Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute issued a second statement regarding an incident at a Brooke High School football game.

The high school faced controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday evening's game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".

In the latest statement, Paesano Shute said that she does not believe the students "set out to make others feel intimidated, yet that's exactly what happened."

The full statement is below:

When we offend or hurt someone, we apologize, even when we didn't mean to offend. What occurred at the game Friday night was a result of a lack of guidance from our administration. I do not believe in my heart that our children set out to make others feel intimidated, yet that's exactly what happened.

Brooke High School hosted Pittsburgh Perry High School Friday evening, where a banner that read "Trump Perry" was seen.

ORIGINAL:

A local high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".

Brooke County School Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute issued an apology to the community of Pittsburgh Perry High School after a banner was seen posted in the student section of Brooke High School that said "Trump Perry" at Friday evening's high school football game.

In the statement, issued to Perry officials on September 25th, Paesano Shute said that "policies were not followed by school administrators to ensure a climate free from bullying and harassment, and as a result people were offended in our home."

"It is our hope that we may move forward together united in our beliefs that there is no place in our world for hatred," Paesano Shute said.

The full statement is as follows: