School Superintendent Issues Apology After "Offensive" Student Section Banner

A local high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".

Brooke County School Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute issued an apology to the community of Pittsburgh Perry High School after a banner was seen posted in the student section of Brooke High School that said "Trump Perry" at Friday evening's high school football game.

In the statement, issued to Perry officials on September 25th, Paesano Shute said that "policies were not followed by school administrators to ensure a climate free from bullying and harassment, and as a result people were offended in our home."

"It is our hope that we may move forward together united in our beliefs that there is no place in our world for hatred," Paesano Shute said.

The full statement is as follows: