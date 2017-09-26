Wheeling Road Re-Opened After Water Line Repair

UPDATE:

According to officials, Main Street in Wheeling has been reopened.

The road was originally closed Tuesday from 12th to 14th Street as crews repaired a water line break.

ORIGINAL:

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Main Street in Wheeling will be closed.

The street will be closed from 12th Street to 14th Street.

Officials say the closure is necessary to repair a water line break. The alternate route will be 12th Street to Water Street, to 14th Street to Main Street.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.