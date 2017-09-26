Search Set to Begin Soon For Wheeling City Clerk

After 23 years working tirelessly for Wheeling, city clerk Janice Jones plans to retire in January.

Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said the current job description for the City Clerk has not been updated since the 1960s. Within the next couple of days, a new job description will be finalized and the City Clerk position will be posted.

Thalman said the City Clerk in many ways acts as the face of Wheeling, while working works closely with the public and city council.

The next City Clerk will be asked to work with the public even more, utilize social media, act as an executive assistant to the Mayor and help with public appearances. Thalman said himself, the Mayor and City Council will hire the clerk out of a pool of 3 or 4 qualified candidates.

"Back when she became the City Clerk there was really no such thing as email or Facebook so we are updating the job description of the City Clerk to reflect the changing times and what we expect in 2017 and beyond. So, Janice has been the City Clerk for over 20 years, there's a real possibility that whoever we hire to be the next City Clerk could be the next City Clerk for over 20 years, so we are taking this hire very serious," said Thalman.

The salary will be based on experience, but Thalman anticipates it will pay over $40,000 a year with full benefits.

Thalman said council will have to vote to approve whoever is chosen as the finalist, they would like to have that choice made my November. The job description and opening will be posted in the next coming days.