Wheeling PD Investigate Reports of Shots Fired

An investigation is underway after Wheeling Police received reports of shots fired on Wheeling Island Tuesday afternoon.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, officials received reports of shots fired on an alley behind 535 S. Huron Street at approximately 1:37 p.m.

Witnesses told officials that they heard five or six shots fired. Officials say no injuries have been reported following the incident.

Wheeling Police reportedly found at least one shell casing at the scene, but no weapons.

According to reports from neighbors, a white car was scene leaving the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with 7News as more information becomes available.