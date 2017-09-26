Bridgeport Schools iPad Controversy Is Resolved With Compromise

Bridgeport School officials say parents who bought their child an iPad through school in recent years can now sell that iPad back to the company if they choose.

Some parents were upset when the school came out with a new system this year--that every student would use a brand new leased iPad.

Some parents said they spent a lot of money on an iPad last year or the year before, thinking it would be good for quite a while.

So the school is allowing them to sell back their school-purchased iPads from previous years.

And the superintendent says the new system is superior to the old.

"It's going to be beneficial to the students," said Zac Shutler, Bridgeport superintendent. "It's going to allow them to create and learn and explore, all under the guidance of experienced educators and prepare them for life when they step outside the high school and enter into either the workforce or college challenges. So we believe we're on the right path, and we appreciate working with the parents."

He said the price the parent is offered from the company would depend on the age and condition of the iPad they want to trade in.

He said the parent would need to contact Lisa Clark, technology coordinator at the school.

Letters will go out soon to parents, explaining the new process.