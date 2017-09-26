GKT Honors 7News Director For Years Of Service, Induction

Three gentlemen from Gold, Khourey, and Turak honored 7News Director Brenda Danehart as she gets ready to be inducted into the West Virginia Hall of Fame this Saturday.

Brenda was surprised by Chris Turak, Jon Turak, and George Bamberger with a dozen red roses and a special luncheon on Tuesday to celebrate her 36 years of service in the community, and for being one of the longest running news directors in the state.

Brenda said she is grateful to GKT, and has a passion for not only news, but also this community.

Thank you, GKT!