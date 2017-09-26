New Veterinary Practice Opens in Moundsville

The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon to a new veterinary practice in Moundsville Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Brandy Morgan and her husband Chad purchased the Ohio Valley Animal Care Center as an existing practice.

Dr. Morgan treats small animals and can perform x-rays and surgeries on site.

She has 16 years of experience treating animals in the Ohio Valley prior to starting her own practice.

"I love what I do, so that makes it easy. My husband and I decided that this was the next step in our lives, to be practice owners, and here we are," said Dr. Morgan.

The Ohio Valley Animal Care Center also offers pet boarding, and there is a groomer on site.

They are accepting new patients. Call 304-845-7007 to set up an appointment.