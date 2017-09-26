Concussion Protocols Discussed At WPHS By National Federation of High Schools

The rule-making body for all high school athletics in this area of the nation spent the afternoon at Wheeling Park High School.

Ohio County hosted the annual Section Two meeting of the National Federation of High Schools.

One topic discussed was concussion protocol, for when a student can "return to play" and even more crucial, when he can "return to learn."

"What are the signs and symptoms before they can come back to school," said Bernie Dolan, executive director of the WVSSAC. "And what activities can they do once they're in school. What are their limitations. Because sometimes there's light restrictions as well as motion restrictions and things like that, so return-to-learn happens prior to return-to-play."

Eight states make up Section Two of the federation.

They are West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC, Kentucky and Delaware.