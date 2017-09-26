Brooke County Faces Double Digits in Heroin Overdoses

It's been in the headlines for several years. Brooke County has one of the highest overdose rates in West Virginia.

But while officials thought this trend was decreasing, the past seven days have proved otherwise.

Officials confirm, over the past week, there's been 24 heroin overdoses in Brooke County and some were heavily laced with fentanyl.

Brooke County EMS Director Bob Fowler said none of the overdoses were fatal thanks to training Brooke County officers just a few weeks ago.

Fowler said he's still shocked at the numbers because everyone thought the overdose trend was decreasing.

"It's not been that bad this year. It seemed like it had slowed down considerably, but for some reason, this past week has really been out of control. But law enforcement has been making some arrests and things like that to try to get this under control," Fowler said.

Fowler added that he's thankful for law enforcement's help in administering Narcan in the past week. Three people were saved with their help.