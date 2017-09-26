Harmony House Receives $20,000 Check At Annual Golf Scramble

An organization that works for the intervention and prevention of child abuse received a check for over $21,000.

Officials from Harmony House accepted the check Tuesday afternoon.

The money was raised at this year's Annual Gulfport and Stingray Golf Scramble.

Over 100 teams took part in this year's scramble that took place at the Belmont Hills Country Club in August.

It has become one of the organization largest fundraisers.

"We look forward to it every year. Our vendor groups look forward to it starting at the beginning of the year. It's a real good charity," said Troy Roulo, District Manager of Stingray Pumping.

" We love the partnership we have with Gulfport and Stingray. They are definitely champions for us in this county. This is our fourth annual so we are excited to partner with them," said Executive Director of Harmony House, Debra Hawkins.

She says the money will be used for things not covered by grants, such as supplies and prevention services.