Ohio County DARE Program Receives Donation From Tuberculosis Association

The Tuberculosis Association of Ohio County made a donation to the DARE program of Ohio County to celebrate 19 years of partnership.

DVDs and other tools were given to the Wheeling Police Department that would be used in Ohio County Schools to teach children of the dangers of drug use.

Over the past 19 years, the Association has provided over $45,000 to the DARE program.

Sergeant Donald Miller from the Wheeling Police Department was there to accept the generous gift and says the Tuberculosis Association is the biggest supporter of the DARE Program.