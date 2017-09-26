Small Business Administration Offers Loans for Flood Recovery

It's been nearly two months to the day since flash flooding swept through the Ohio Valley causing mass destruction for people in Marshall and Wetzel Counties and the Small Business Administration wants to remind people affecting that they are here to help.

The SBA loan program can help to bridge the gap between what FEMA and insurance companies won't cover. Officials with the organization say they can help homeowners, renters, and small business owners, "Even though we are the Small Business Administration, we actually make loans for homeowners and renters, in addition to businesses, but the home loan interest rate could be as low as 1.75%. Homeowners can borrow up to $240,000, renters up to $40,000, and businesses the interest rate is just over 3% and they can borrow up to $2,000,000," said SBA Public Affairs Specialist, Richard Daigle.

If you're skeptical of applying for the loan, Daigle did add that you have two months to use the money or lose it if you're approved. If you're not approved for the loan, that might increase the grant money you could get from FEMA.

The deadline to apply is October 17 and you can apply online at www.sba.gov or by telephone at 1-800-659-2955.