DirecTV Reportedly Offers NFL Sunday Ticket Refunds to Viewers Angered By Protests

(WTRF) -- According to CBS Sports, DirecTV is reportedly offering a refund for some NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers. The refunds reportedly stem from anger over NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

NFL Sunday Ticket is a DirecTV service that allows fans to watch every NFL game each week. Ordinarily, you cannot get the $280 refund for the service once the NFL season begins. The Wall Street Journal originally reported the change in policy.

According to ESPN.com, a spokesman from DirecTV owner AT&T declined to confirm the change in the policy, and said that the company would not share any statistics on the number of subscribers who have canceled for this reason and received refunds.

The protests during the national anthem began last season when Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, declined to stand during the national anthem as "a protest against systemic racism and police brutality". Since then, several other NFL players have joined Kaepernick in either kneeling or sitting during the anthem.

Recently, hundreds of NFL players stood or knelt in protest after President Trump called for NFL owners to fire any "son of a b****" that knelt during the anthem. This past weekend, several teams were seen locking arms or kneeling as a sign of unity.

The protests have drawn mixed reactions from its audience, while some viewers praise their actions, and others have claimed to boycott the NFL altogether.