Woman Charged After Allegedly Threatening Jefferson Co. Prosecutor

A Steubenville woman is now facing charges of intimidation and retaliation after allegedly threatening Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin.

The alleged threats reportedly happened while Hanlin was walking to her car. That's when Hanlin reported that 29-year-old Jami Anderson began yelling at her.

Anderson was in court Wednesday morning in Steubenville for her preliminary hearing, but waived that right. She now faces one count of intimidation and one count of retaliation.

Her bond is set at $150,000.

Anderson is to have no contact with Hanlin or Hanlin's family.

