Firefighters Practice Helicopter Landing in Wheeling

A challenging but critical practice for first responders took place on Wednesday in Wheeling. When minutes make the difference to save lives, Air Evac Lifeteam helicopters land almost everyday saving critical patients across the Northern Panhandle.

Landing on Wheeling Island at 11:15 a.m. firefighters transported a mock victim on stretcher safely inside the helicopter within a span of 5 minutes.

Air Evac Lifeteam Program Director Mike Conners, a former Wheeling Firefighter himself, said practices like these are crucial for first responders because helicopter transports aren't typically what they deal with.

During the landing, Firefighters practiced communicating with the pilot, and loading the patient safely inside. Mike said they do this training every couple of years with in Wheeling.

Firefighters got to meet the pilot and crew inside the helicopter and see the machine first-hand, so when it comes to a real call, they'll be ready.

"There's areas that we serve where if the patient would go to a level one trauma center, or a cardiac center, or a stroke center it's up to a 2 hour drive, whereas the helicopter can do it in about 20 minutes, so, those minutes save lives," said Conners.

Air Evac Lifeteam is very busy in the Northern Panhandle, flying patients frequently to Pittsburgh, Columbus, Morgantown and Cleveland.

Conners said the helicopter rides are open for anyone but are expensive and sometimes not covered by insurance.

For $65.00, a family can purchase the AirMedCare membership and be picked up anytime at no out of pocket expense.

To sign up for the membership call 800-793-0010 or go online to www.AirMedCareNetwork.com