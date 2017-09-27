Manchin Says He Will Not Support President Trump's MSHA Appointment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) - Earlier this month, President Donald Trump nominated David Zatezalo, a retired coal executive to be the next head of the federal Mine, Safety and Health Administration.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) says he cannot support that appointment. He released the following statement:

"In West Virginia, we are painfully familiar with the human toll that accompanies a mine accident. I have comforted too many families who have lost loved ones serving our nation in the mines. Strong leadership at the Mine Safety & Health Administration (MSHA) is non-negotiable. Since the beginning of 2017, 12 miners have lost their lives- six of those miners were West Virginians. These tragic losses directly illustrate the ongoing need for strong and experienced leadership at MSHA, as well as comprehensive funding for MSHA's programs.

While I appreciate Mr. Zatezalo's willingness to serve, I cannot support his confirmation to lead MSHA. After reviewing his qualifications and record of safety during his time in the coal industry, I am not convinced that Mr. Zatezalo is suited to oversee the federal agency that implements and enforces mine safety laws and standards."