Boy Scouts Retire Unserviceable Flags Throughout the Area

While "Old Glory" holds a special place in the hearts of many, time comes when the flag becomes unserviceable, and needs replaced.

Boy Scouts from Troop 6 of the Ohio River Council performed that duty at Perkins Restaurant on National Road Tuesday evening.

The large version of our national colors required the older members of the troop to handle the flag properly, and to hoist a new one.

To scouts, retiring the colors comes down to the motto "Be prepared", and doing the right thing at the right moment.

"I would say that, one of the key morals in Scouting is to always respect your country, your elders, and all of that sort of thing. So I think this is just sort of one of our ways of giving back to our country and our community that so embraces us," said Troop 6 Patrol Leader Norman Lee.

Troop 6 will dispose of the old flag, as well as other unserviceable flags, in the proper manner with a ceremony at a later date.