Wednesday's Child: Meet Shane

Each month, we introduce you to a child with the Youth Services Youth Mentoring Network that has yet to be matched with a mentor.

Shane is four-years-old, but is turning five very soon.

For his birthday, he wants a motorized car that looks like a fire truck.

Shane loves fire trucks and especially playing with his toy trucks and cars.

He says he wants a mentor that will want play with him.

In the summer, Shane likes to go swimming and go to the playground. In the winter, he says he wants to make a snowman.

Shane is very excited about the idea of having a mentor. He says he wants another big brother to spend time with.

Shane says he likes sports and would like to watch basketball or pass a football with his mentor.

Shane has not started kindergarten yet, so spending time playing is very important to him.

If you would like to be Shane or another child's mentor, you can register as an individual or a family. Just contact Connie Ball at 304-218-2857 or cball@yss.wv.gov.