Marshall County City to Get New Pool

It has been announced that after decades of trying the city of Benwood will now get a brand new, state-of-the-art pool.

The city has received a matching grant for $400,000 from the West Virginia Water and Sewer Conservation to do a complete overhaul at their current location. The new renovations will include an all-new filtration system, shade umbrellas, new decking, handicap accessible and they will keep their 12-foot diving board.

The city's current pool is over 45-years-old and it has been a struggle to open the pool for many seasons, "A great day for the city of Benwood, we've been trying to get a new swimming pool for over twenty years and we got notified that the federal funding has been granted. The project will be over $800,000 and it'll be a completely new swimming pool with the whole system," said Benwood Chief of Police, Frank Longwell.

Construction is set to begin this winter and officials hope to make the big splash with their new pool on Memorial Day 2018.

The total cost of the project is slated at to come in around $800,000.