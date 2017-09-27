School Closes Due to Heat

Wednesday was the second straight day St. Clairsville schools let their students leave early due to the heat outside.

St. Clairsville schools do not have air conditioning inside their buildings. So, when the temperature is hot outside Superintendent Walt Skaggs tells us they monitor the classrooms, and in this case it "wasn't an environment conducive to learning," and they let the students out.

Tuesday they only released the elementary school 2-hours-early, but Skaggs says they knew this was going to be a problem today and planned around it by letting all schools out early this afternoon, and giving the staff time for professional development.

The schools only form of air conditioning is only in the connector building which houses the cafeteria and a few classrooms. Skaggs says at this time they are in the planning stages of a potential building project that would add air conditioning to every part of the buildings. They will be going out to voters in the spring to discuss this project.

Skaggs continued to say they're expecting this to be the last day the schools come across this issue, as we expect cooler weather in the coming days.