Marshall County School Lunches Featuring Farm-To-Table

One county school system is doing what they can to bring farm-to-table to school cafeterias. Marshall County schools are doing what they can to teach their students about where the food they eat comes from.

Molly Poffenbarger works with the WVU extension office and said, "To know your farmer and to know where your food comes from really does take away the worry of what country was this picked, how long did it travel across the country in a truck to get to you."

You always hear about eating your fruits and veggies, but many people still fall short of the recommended daily servings. Nicole Shipman, the Agricultural Education Instructor at JMHS, said, "So to be able to have the opportunity to show kids where their food comes from and to put it back into the school cafeteria has been wonderful and it's been a positive experience for all of us."

Marshall County Schools is starting their children off young by teaching them to plant and pick their own fruits and vegetables from community gardens. John Marshall High School, Moundsville Middle School, Central Elementary School, and schools in Cameron all have gardens of their own that provides those fruits and veggies that are used in school lunches. Shipman said, "326 lbs of potatoes put back into the school cafeteria from a garden that's 50x100 ft. It's not very large."

Keagan, a 5th grade student at Central Elementary School, said, "we planted, we picked a lot of things." Atruyu, another 5th grade student at Central Elementary School, said, "we picked squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, kale, some carrots, and I could take some home so my mom can make spaghetti."

This not only teaches students that they should be eating healthy but promotes a better lifestyle. Shipman said, "When kids eat locally, there seems to be some health benefits. So whether it would be the same bacteria that would be in our foods as also in the air, it keeps down the illnesses and stuff. So it is kinda critical that we eat more local foods."