CA House Band of the Week: Magnolia High School

This week, the CA House Band of the Week is Magnolia High School. The Blue Eagles have a mystery feel to this year's music.

Magnolia High School's 27 member marching band has been hard at work since late July perfecting their halftime show.

It may be one of the smallest bands they've ever had, but they still put on a great show.

"Yeah we're kinda telling a story with the music that we have. We do a lot of core styled which is where you have a theme and you tell a story with that theme using theatricals as well as playing. Our theme is Pandora Reopened. We're telling the story of Pandora's box," said band director Jacob Hoskins.

This will leave the audience in suspense as the band plays the tune of unique mystery.

Megan Cunningham is this year's field commander.

She says the best part about band is the music. "I just really enjoy it. It's something I've really liked with high school and being able to do it with everyone."

Kenna Petin leads the band's drumline and the marching band is her second home.

"My favorite part about band is honestly the family that we create and we go from being complete strangers and within a week we're the closest family you'll ever meet," Petin said.

But not all band members play instruments.

This year there are four color guard members featuring flags, rifles, sabers, and handflags.

"I like to do color guard because it adds a really cool effect to the band," said Mady Kocher. "It's fun to do with fun people."

The band has already performed part of their halftime show, but they will be performing the full show on October 7th at the Ripley Viking Festival Competition.