Belmont County's "School Clothes For Kids" Program Brings Hundreds To Mall

It was a big day of shopping at the Ohio Valley Mall.

And an even bigger day in the lives of hundreds of Belmont County children.

Thanks to the School Clothes For Kids program, they'll go back to school with new clothes and a new outlook.

In the first 90 minutes of the day, the Ohio Valley Mall had done $84,000 in sales.

In the fourth year for Belmont County's School Clothes For Kids program, they're serving more children than ever.

Four years ago, they started with 800 children.

Now they have more than 1600 signed up.

Each child gets a gift card for $400.

"It has to be school clothes," explained Vince Gianangeli, director of Belmont County Job and Family Services, "It can't be any type of formal wear like for homecomings. It has to be every day wear. And they can also get hats, gloves, belts, those sorts of items."

The mall was filled with families and children clutching shopping bags.

The program is for children grades K through 12, who meet the income guidelines.

There are 20 stores in and around the mall where they can shop.

And it's a big help to families trying to make ends meet.

"Very lucky and thankful," said Ashley Agar of Shadyside, "This helps a lot. We got a lot of winter clothes and shoes."

With the school year already under way, they often get feedback about the impact on the children's lives.

"We get phone calls from school superintendents and principals after the kids come back to school wearing the new clothes," noted Gianangeli. "They thank us, after they see the children walking the halls in their new clothes. It's such a good feeling."

The shopping takes place over two days.

The money is from federal funding known as Temporary Assistance For Needy Families.

Over the last four years, Belmont County has given out $2.3 million in gift cards.