West Virginia's Top Economic Leader Promises Accountability and Transparency

One of West Virginia's top economic leaders promises transparency and accountability in regard to the Road Bond days before citizens head to the polls.

Earlier this week, State Auditor J. B. McCuskey tweeted that his office will bring, quote, "A new transparency to the road bond money if it passes."

We caught up with McCuskey in Ohio County on Wednesday, where he was attending a State Auditors Training Seminar.

He says he believes the citizens of West Virginia should know how any money that comes into the state is being spent even if the money is borrowed.

West Virginia State Auditor, J. B. McCuskey, said, "We are committed to providing to the citizens a real time web portal that will enable them to see how every penny of the road bond dollar is being spent by county and by project so that they can see and hold their elected officials accountable to what they've promised with regard to the road bond."

McCuskey says he believes every penny that comes into West Virginia is owned by its citizens.

The special election for the road bond is set for October 7th.