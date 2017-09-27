Marshall County Man Sentenced for Role in Heroin Distribution Operation

According to Officials, Jeff R. Andlinger, 36, of Benwood, was sentenced today to 24 months incarceration for heroin trafficking, Acting United States Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen announced.

Andlinger participated in a drug distribution network in which heroin was transported across state lines from Pittsburgh, a to location in West Virginia and Ohio for redistribution and sale.

Andlinger sold heroin in January of 2015 near a public elementary school in Marshall County. He pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location” in 2015.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Vogrin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Marshall County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, a HIDTA funded initiative, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.